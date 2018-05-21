“I slept With my boyfriend’s best friend, now he wants to marry me” – Nigerian woman reveals

Relationship adviser and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a lady who slept with the best-friend of her then boyfriend a couple of times.

The distraught lady revealed she was surprised that her ex-boyfriend whom she cheated on with his best-friend returned to her for a serious relationship that would lead to marriage.

The lady revealed that her boyfriend’s pal gave her more time and she accidentally fell for him.

See her story below:

I met this guy sometime in 2016, good chemistry and everything was amazing. Along the line, after months of dating we started a relationship, 3 months into our relationship he became too busy for me always working and 2 min phone conversation and not even making effort to call.

He had this bestfriend very funny guy and he was always going to with my boyfriend so most times when my boyfriend is busy he would give the phone to his best friend to talk to me.

