Entertainment, Gossip, Metro News, Viral

I Slept With This Lady, She Demanded For N200k But I Gave Her N20k – Nigerian man reveals, shares photo

A Nigerian man simply identified as Jayden Williams on Facebook has shared a photo of a lady he slept with who demanded N200k from him for sex, but eventually got N20k.



He shared the above photo on his Facebook page, saying;

READ ALSO:  Photos: Actress, Ini Edo stuns in new look

“I just fucked this bitch very stupid and smelling pussy. She demanded 200k but i gave her 20k, women don cast i swear.”

His post has generated several reactions by those who condemned the act.

Trust Nigerian, especially the wounded ladies… They sent him back to the village with a lot of food for thought.

See their comments below;


Trending Now:



Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: Alex Flaunts Her New Haircut (Photos)

Meet the Hot Nigerian Girl with the Bum Bum that ‘Talks’ (Photos+Video)

Bobrisky Announces He Would Be Getting Married On Sunday

Top 10 Richest Musicians In Nigeria And Their Net Worth – 2018

Singer Jaywon blasts a troll who corrected him after he made a post on IG

Hushpuppi threatens to change citizenship after Adeyanju asked EFCC to investigate him (Video)

Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika gives Dj Cuppy Assurance

Wizkid Hails Himself, Davido Encourages

Plus size-model, Eva Kiss shows off her massive boobs as she wraps up her NYSC programme (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *