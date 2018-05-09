Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

I sold all I had to go to Europe, now I’m home, and broke – Nigerian migrant

A Nigerian migrant identified as Evans William, has revealed how he sold everything to make the trip to Europe.

In a chat with BBC’s Colin Freeman, William said he sold his bed, fridge, TV, spare clothes and mobile phone. After borrowing yet more cash, he finally had enough to pay a smuggling gang to take him from Nigeria across the Sahara to Libya.

In all, it cost him $1,000, but he wasn’t worried. Once in Europe, he figured, he could quickly earn enough to pay off his creditors, and eventually return home to start a business of his own.

It didn’t quite work out like that. After six miserable months in Libya, where the gang forced him to work for nothing, he finally boarded a rickety boat to cross the Mediterranean.

It got stopped by the Libyan coastguard, who threw him and 140 other passengers into a detention centre. By then he’d had enough. He has now returned home to Benin, Edo State, among hundreds of migrants staying in a government-requisitioned hotel.

I still don’t want to stay in Nigeria – Evans

He said ;

They’d been flown back by the International Organization for Migration, a UN body that helps illegal migrants who want to return home. “I still don’t want to stay in Nigeria,” “Although next time, I’ll try to go to Europe by legal means,”.

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

I wasn’t following anyone in the first place- Davido on ‘unfollowing Tobi’

Baby mama, Kehinde Bankole gets back in shape (photos)

Tiwa Savage on a codine diet in a night club (Video)

I sold my TV and bed to go to Europe, now I’m back in Nigeria and broke – Nigerian man

Two Young Herdsmen Seen Sucking Cow Breast (Video)

“Your boyfriend deserves to know your body count” — Love doctor, Joro Olumofin

Bobrisky says he regrets helping & supporting Nina, because she’s ungrateful

10 Things To Know About Davido’s New Private Jet

Mr Eazi Celebrates Mum As She Turns A Year Older

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *