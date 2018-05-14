Entertainment

‘I Still Don’t Believe I Am Alive’ – Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion 3 Year Ago, Shares New Photos

A young Nigerian lady who has been identified as Olabisi Owolabi is lucky to be alive.

Olabisi was left with severe burns after a gas explosion at a filling station where she worked as a petrol attendant, in December 18, 2014. Although she was badly injured, she is happy that she managed to escape tragic death after the incident

Now, three years after, she has told her story again.

Below is what she has to say (edited):

“A man with Keke napep came to fill gas without putting off the engine and fixing the hose.

“I never noticed him removing the hose claiming to confirm if the gas was coming out.

“Before I could stop him, he dropped the hose right under the keke napep. I tried to pick it up and put if off but it exploded

“However, today am thanking God cause this is me after d incident, God added to my beauty and made me conquer.”

Olabisi made the post below on Facebook:

Below are some new photos she shared of how she looks now:

Source – Tori


You may also like

Tonto Dikeh & Toyin Lawani step out in N400,000 embellished D&G sunglasses

‘Domestic violence thrives when women refuse to willingly submit to their husbands’ – Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus reveals

What Happened When We Met Tekno – Danfo Drivers

‘Mugu Yahoo Boys Dupe The Whites And Use the Same Money to Buy From Them’- Seun Kuti

#BBNaija: Tobi crashes a wedding and the bride can’t contain herself, abandons her groom (Video)

Eniola Badmus blast troll who criticized her make-up in new photo

Aww! Davido’s Daughter Imade Dresses up as Disney Princess Moana for her Birthday (Photos)

Photos: Davido performs in Sierra Leone at Presidential Inauguration

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde pictured securing her wig while being mobbed by fans in Sierra Leone (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *