I Thought It Was All A Joke – Channels TV Host, Maupe Ogun Speaks After Appearing In Court

Maupe Ogun-Yusuf, a co-host of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily who was summoned by the court handling Olisa Metuh’s trial, has appeared before the court, and has shared her experience.

TORI News had reported on Wednesday that Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, summoned the General Manager of Channels Television, Abuja and one of the presenters of Sunrise Daily, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf, over the broadcast of alleged prejudicial material on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

While speaking after she appeared before the court on Friday, May 25, 2018 to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against her, Maupe confessed that she “thought it was all a joke” when she learned she had to appear before the court.

The presenter went on Twitter to share her experience in court and wrote;

“So I understand that on the 22nd of May this year, the GM @channelstv was summoned alongside myself to show cause why an order should not be made against us for allegedly lending our platform to prejudicial comments made on an ongoing matter btw the FG and Olisa Metuh.

“I must confess that I thought it was all a joke AS I WASNT EVEN ON @sunrisedailynow ON THE 22nd of May this year. I was out of office attending another function and my alibis are plenty…I could only wonder how my name jumped into the matter.

“Well, I have attended court today and also sworn an affidavit to boot. Its been quite an experience and I hope to share my ‘take aways’ very soon. In the meantime, to my colleagues who cover the judiciary.

“And a big THANK YOU to my family, @channelstv, my colleagues and friends and you all for your supportive comments and prayers. Its all very flattering to know that people watch us and appreciate the work we do on @sunrisedailynow . Rest assured that we always be lawabiding.”