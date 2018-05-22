I Was Never Framed Up, Arraigned For Fighting Jonathan – Dino Melaye Laments Travails

Influential chieftain of the ruling APC, Senator Dino Melaye has posted series of pictures which could be best described as reminiscent, after his travails under this APC-led government.

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye who represents Kogi west at the National Assembly, has taken to his Instagram page to lament on his situation under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The outspoken lawamker who subtly threw a dig at the current administration in an Instagram message on Sunday, May 20, disclosed that he was never framed up or arraigned for fighting former president Goodluck Jonathan.

He posted a photo during one of his public protest against ex-president Jonathan and wrote; “I was never framed up for fighting Jonathan.Never arraigned! Aluta continua victoria asata.”

The lawmaker further posted a photo of himself sitting with President Muhammadu Buhari, tagging it ‘before before’. The photo was believed to have been taken prior to 2015 presidential election.