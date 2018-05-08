Local News

I Was The First To Make $1million From ‘Pon Pon’ Sound – Davido Boasts (Video)

It is not in doubt at all that Davido and his DMW crew members have put out more records this year than many would have expected. The label, made up of singers like Davido, Mayorkun, Ichaba, Yonda, Peruzzi and rapper, Dremo, have announced that their fans should expect a DMW group album in June this year.

In an interview with a presenter Moet of SoundCity FM, Davido and his other label mates spoke on several topics relating to their music as individuals and as a group.

Davido told the different stories of his first meeting with each member of the group and how each one got signed to the label. He later went on to announce that their group album would be released later in June, 2018.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the originator of the popular Afro Dance Music (ADM) sound which many call ‘pon pon’ sound, Davido who is amongst the many Nigerian artistes claiming the rights to the creation of the sound, stated that he was the first to make $1 million from the sound.

Watch Video Below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Arsenal’s Koscielny Ruled Out Of Russia 2018 World Cup

Failed Dino Recall: Kogi PDP Threatens To Drag INEC To Court

Nigeria Considering Extra Year Of Studies For Graduates Before NYSC

This Embarrassing Thing Happens To Me Whenever I See A Rich Guy – Girl Opens Up

Real Madrid Star, Bale Welcomes Newborn With Longtime Sweetheart (Photo)

Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Cleaning Her Son’s Blood From Pavement After He Was Murdered (Photo)

Patience Jonathan Loses Big As Court Grants Interim Forfeiture Of N9.2bn, $8.3m Linked To Her

Dogara, Other House Leaders Visit Dino Melaye At Abuja Hospital (Photo)

#BBNaija: Ifu Ennada Heartbroken After Ex-Boyfriend Recently Got Married

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *