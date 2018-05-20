“I was worried and scared because my music is different” – Adekunle Gold.

There’s no doubt that Nigerian entertainer, Adekunle Gold has made a name for himself by making urban high life music in an industry where pop music is prominent.

The singer recently had a chat with Sunday Scoop where he revealed that it wasn’t a very easy decision for him to take.

During his interview with Sunday Scoop, Adekunle Gold is quoted as saying,

“I feel very happy that alternative music is getting better acceptance in the industry. Music is very wide and there is no reason to limit ourselves to just a part of it. Initially, I was worried and scared because my music is different. I wasn’t really sure if I would be able to connect to the audience. I had some fears but I decided to stay true to myself.

It is very important to believe in yourself and to have confidence in your abilities. There were many times that I was turned down and I felt like giving up. So, it hasn’t been an easy task. I am thankful for all that I have been able to achieve in the industry so far. I believe that if you are consistent, it would ultimately pay off.” On if he still does graphics design, Gold said, “I still do that but just for myself alone. There is no time for me to engage in it on a larger scale.”

