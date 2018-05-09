I wasn’t following anyone in the first place- Davido on ‘unfollowing Tobi’

Davido has denied reports he unfollowed Big Brother Naija finalist,Tobi .This comes after fans realized he started following Cee-C and not Tobi who he supported while in the house.He is also following the show’s winner,Miracle
Tweeting this noon,he revealed he wasn’t even following Tobi in the first place and said he supports all.
At the moment,he still isn’t following Tobi.
Source – Misspetite
