‘I will be 34 next month, but i haven’t found true love’ – Paddy Adenuga cries out

Paddy Adenuga, who is the son of billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga, is in the news again.

This time however, he is not posting thrilling and inspiring tales of his life’s journey so far, instead he is telling anybody that cares to pay attention that despite all his ‘affluence’, something is missing in his life and that is TRUE LOVE’.

i am going to be 34 next month.. even after ending my yoruba demon 😈 ways years ago.. i still can’t figure women out completely

you meet a babe – all is going well.. then gbosa! she gets brain touch 🧠 💥

the irrational weyrey tendencies is what gets to me 😂

🦁

So we can confidently state that Paddy is looking for a sister , but she should not have irrational werey tendencies

Recall that sometime ago, Paddy Adenuga had set his own standard, and said there’s no way in heaven he’d date a lady wears wigs or lacefronts.

He wrote on Twitter: “I can’t date you if you wear wigs or lacefronts.. never! I have standards and I refuse to compromise”

