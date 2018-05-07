“I Wrote The Song “Assurance” For Davido” – Man Speaks Up For Not Getting Any Accolades (Screenshots)

Davido has been trending ever since he won 3 Headies Award as some top celebrities took to their social media handles to congratulate the artist.

Still on the artist, a shocking news has just come up and its all about the singer’s new single ‘Assurance’ which he dedicated to his girlfriend Choima.

A young artist named ‘Zona Gee’ claims he wrote the romantic song (Assurance) for Davido and has not been given any accolade for his work.

Backing his statement up with some photos of their chat, the young artist was sad he was not remembered.

He went on facebook to write;

“So after writing ‘Assurance’ for Davido no credit was given to me nor my name mentioned..such is life still your fan though…disturbing the industry soon.”

Could this really be the writer of the song? well time will tell right?

See screenshot below;