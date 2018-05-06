The duo of Olamide Badoo Adedeji and David Davido Adeleke started out together in the music industry in 2011.







However, the two singer with different stories started out separately but came into the Industry at the same time.

While Davido was and is still an ‘Ajebutter‘, Olamide was a ‘Ghetto Nigga‘, who through hard-work and dedication move to fame, stardom and now dines with Kings and remain the Baddest

Despite starting together, the duo have amass different numbers of Album to their names.

OLAMIDE

The list of Olamide Albums include, Rhapsody(2011), Y. B.N.L (2012), Baddest guy ever liveth (2013), Street OT (2014), Eyan Mayweather (2015), The Glory (2016) and Lagos Nawa (2017).

This means Olamide releases an album per year. So, in 7 years, he has blessed us with 7 Albums.

DAVIDO



On the other hand Davido has only one album to his name titled ‘Omo Baba Olowo (2012).

Since then he is yet to release another album with only numerous singles to his name. Davido has been postponing and postponing his second album.

Now, the quaestion is this;

If It Takes Olamide 7 Years To Release 7 Albums, How Long Will It Take Davido To Release 7 Albums?