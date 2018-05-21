If we obey God, Nigeria will change’ – VP, Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a special Sunday Service at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly in Abuja emphasized on the importance of obedience to God’s word and instruction noting that they are essential for successful nation-building.

According to him, the church has its role to play in nation building – creativity, innovation and hard work, according to him are also vital instruments which the church needs to focus on to move the nation forward.

In his own words:

“It is the church that transforms everywhere. That creativity that God commanded us to do everywhere is what will change our nation. Our creativity, innovation and hard work, and this is a command. So if we obey God, our nation will change. There are many countries all over the world with huge resources and many other countries that have no resources. It is creativity that makes the difference,” he said.

