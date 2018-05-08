Entertainment, Gossip

”If you love a good head, open up and tell your partner” – Tonto Dike gives word of advise..

Nollywood Actress, Entrepreneur and mother of one, Tonto Charity Dike has dished out some words of advise for couples to spice up their love.

Tonto shared a post on IG which listed out a number of things that should be done in a marriage.

The post read ;

Let me just drop this right here ;

Just like you stay improved on your social, spiritual life, so you should improve on YOUR SEX LIFE.. learn new ways to please and be pleased !!!!

Sex plays a major role in our physical life/ relationship or marriage..

Never strave your partner, as a matter of fact be ready to always Impress..

You wanna be a boss, be a boss all round, you love a GOOD HEAD? Open up to your partner if you are not satisfying them some one else will.

Sex isn’t christain or muslim,..

Having a great sex life in your marriage is not a sin.

