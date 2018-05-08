Entertainment, Gossip, Lifestyle

”If You Love Oral S3x Open Up And Tell Your Partner” – Tonto Dike Advises Followers

Nollywood Actress, Entrepreneur and mother of one, Tonto Charity Dike has dished out some words of advise for couples to spice up their love.



Tonto shared a post on IG which listed out a number of things that should be done in a marriage.

Read what she wrote below…


Tags

You may also like

“Don’t Wear Anything To Bed”- Nigerian Lady Advises Men With Unfaithful Wives

4 Reasons Why You Can’t Be “Just Friends” With Your Ex

The G.O.A.T! 9ice Covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Please respect the mother of my child – Teddy A begs

Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess

Timaya Reveals Why He Doesn’t Show Off His Girlfriend Like Davido

Davido Reacts To Viral Photo Of Chioma And Cee-c

I Have Very Small Chest Because I Was A Footballer – Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Says (Photos)

Rihanna Wears Elaborate Dress and Papal Mitre to 2018 Met Gala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *