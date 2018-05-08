By Information Nigeria Entertainment, Gossip, LifestyleMay 8, 2018 ”If You Love Oral S3x Open Up And Tell Your Partner” – Tonto Dike Advises Followers Nollywood Actress, Entrepreneur and mother of one, Tonto Charity Dike has dished out some words of advise for couples to spice up their love. Tonto shared a post on IG which listed out a number of things that should be done in a marriage. Read what she wrote below… Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!! Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! Tagsinformation nigerianigerianigeria newsnigerian celebritiesnigerian newspapers Previous articleRihanna Wears Elaborate Dress and Papal Mitre to 2018 Met Gala Next articleI Have Very Small Chest Because I Was A Footballer – Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Says (Photos) You may also like “Don’t Wear Anything To Bed”- Nigerian Lady Advises Men With Unfaithful Wives 4 Reasons Why You Can’t Be “Just Friends” With Your Ex The G.O.A.T! 9ice Covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue Please respect the mother of my child – Teddy A begs Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess Timaya Reveals Why He Doesn’t Show Off His Girlfriend Like Davido Davido Reacts To Viral Photo Of Chioma And Cee-c I Have Very Small Chest Because I Was A Footballer – Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Says (Photos) Rihanna Wears Elaborate Dress and Papal Mitre to 2018 Met Gala Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website