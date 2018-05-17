If You Missed the Video of IG Of Police Unable to Read Speech, Here’s the Transcript

Remember we broke the news on the internet yesterday, Dont forget, Anyway thecable just got the full transcript so read below!

In the video, Idris finds it difficult to pronounce the words, as he constantly repeats the words “I mean’ and ‘transmission”

He said:

“I mean, transmission, I mean effort, that the transmission cooperation to transmission, I mean transmission to have effect, ehm, apprehend, I mean, apprehensive towards the recommendation, recommended formation effective and effect, I mean, apprehensive at the transmission of…and transmission and transmission for the effective in the police command,” Idris said

Idris was said to have been caught in the "embarrassing" video tweeted by Voice of Liberty, on Monday, when he visited Kano to commission the police technical intelligence unit in the state.

After several attempts to get his speech right, the IGP, struggling with his paper, apologised to his audience.

“Sorry, I’m sorry please,” he said.

However, Ibrahim’s struggle did not end there. A man in suit joins him to help hold down his script, and even helped with the pronunciation of the words. But this didn’t make the reading any better for the IGP.