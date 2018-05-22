Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life” – Lady Writes

A female twitter user with the handle @hazelbirdzinhle has just shared her perspective on sex and how to count the rounds.

According to the south African Lady ‘the problem with men is that they count sex rounds based on them coming not on mutual come. If I didn’t have an orgasm , we can’t calculate that as a round. Whose round is it? Yours alone ? If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life’.

Then she added that, ‘but we women can solve this. We just need to learn how to pleasure ourselves abi. When he has come and he is laying on the bed panting, just start touching yourself right in front of him until you orgasm. If that won’t make him feel guilty then I don’t know what will’.

