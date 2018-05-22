Ifu Ennada features in Mc Galaxy’s new music video

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has been featured on MC Galaxy‘s new music video.
She shared a photo on her Instagram page with the music artiste showing that the video is on the way and she is part of the fine girls for the video.
She wrote:
Bestie goals! I love you @mcgalaxymcg ! Fine girl video coming soon! You’ve never seen anytning like this, trust me.
Anticipate my HairCare Line @beautifuennada
See the post below:
The photo received several reactions as many people thought she looked beautiful.
Reactions below:
Leave a Comment…
comments