Ifu Ennada features in Mc Galaxy’s new music video

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has been  featured on MC Galaxy‘s new music video.

She shared a photo on her Instagram page with the music artiste showing that the video is on the way and she is part of the fine girls for the video.

She wrote:

Bestie goals! I love you @mcgalaxymcg ! Fine girl video coming soon! You’ve never seen anytning like this, trust me.

Anticipate my HairCare Line @beautifuennada

See the post below:

The photo received several reactions as many people thought she looked beautiful.

Reactions below:

