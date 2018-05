Big Brother Naija 2018 former housemates and pair Ifu Ennada and Leo (LIFU) may not have pursued a relationship together, but they do make a beautiful couple.

The LIFU pair rocked a wedding attire for a photoshoot and the outcome looked beyond adorable.

Shot by @abusalamiphotography, the shoot featured the pair in both traditional and English wear.

See the photos below:

