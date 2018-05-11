IG Of Police Afraid Of His Shadow – Senate Fire Hot Shots

.

In a statement released on Thursday, by the spokesman of the senate, Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate says Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is afraid of his own shadow after turning down the lawmakers’ summon over the growing security concerns in the country and the case of the senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye.

The senate who had on Wednesday, declared the IGP unfit to hold public office, said in the new statement that IGP should not claim that he was only invited over Melaye’s case, saying there are more serious concerns to be addressed.

The statement read;

“Let it be known that the IGP by trying to reduce the reason for his invitation by the senate to the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye is simply holding on to straw. The issue of Sen. Melaye’s arrest has been overtaken by events.

“The courts are already handling the related cases. Our main concern is the security crisis across the country where people are being killed in scores on daily basis. The primary responsibility of the police is maintenance of law and order as well as protection of lives and property.

“If there is a breach along the line of this responsibility, we do not see why the IGP should feel he cannot be invited to offer explanation to the arm of government which is constitutionally empowered to ask questions and investigate the breach.

“No responsible body of representives of the people will ignore sad reports given by members on the floor of the senate. For instance, on April 24, two Catholic priests and and 17 members of their congregation were murdered as reported by senator George Akume.

“Also, senators Kabir Marafa and Tijani Kaura had earlier intimated the senate of the killing of 35 people in Maradun LGA, over 100 people killed in Anka and 36 people killed in Birani village in Zurmi LGA, all in Zamfara state. Even as at now, reports reaching us showed that recent killings have occurred in Kaduna, Taraba and Benue states.

“These were just few instances of daily occurrences of gruesome murder of our constituents as raised by senators. The IGP definitely should not have any problem with an invitation for him to tell the senate what he and his men are doing to stop the killings as well as their challenges and needs in doing this.

“Any public officer who plans to place himself above an arm of government obviously is not fit to remain in office. Mr. Idris is only afraid of his shadows by alleging witch-hunt when he is called to account on the performance of the duties of his organization.”

