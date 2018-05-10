IG Of Police Snubs Senate Summon For The Third Time

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who was expected to appear before the Nigerian Senate and answer questions on the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, and killings across the country, has failed to honour an invitation by the Senate for the third time.

According to PREMIUM Times , the police boss was first summoned on April 25 but he failed to appear as the chairman of senate committee on police affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the lawmakers that the IGP had accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi.

The Senate re-summoned the IG again after it refused to allow the deputy Inspector-General of Operations to represent him. The lawmakers summoned him to appear on May 2 by 11 a.m. Again, he did not show up.

The Senate issued a third summons following a suggestion by the senate president, Bukola Saraki, and the IG was asked to attend the senate plenary today, May 9, but when it was time for the IGP to be ushered in to the senate chamber, the lawmakers realised he was not available.

It was gathered that Saraki announced his non-appearance after some minutes of wait to allow him into the chamber. “I’ve just been informed that the IG or any member of his team are not here,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the lawmakers are currently deliberating on next line of action.

