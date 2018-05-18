“Igbos are winning, I be Igbo” – Davido says. (Video)

The love Nigerian singer, Davido has for his current girlfriend is undoubtedly beyond compare – the singer is so love struck that he’s even proclaimed that he is member of her tribe.
Davido who is of Yoruba heritage, has been captured on video saying; “Igbos are winning, I be Igbo”
A man who is clearly an Igbo man is heard in the background screaming; “My In-law say it again” leading excited Davido to repeat his proclamation.
Watch the video below;
