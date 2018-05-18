Entertainment, Gossip

“Igbos are winning, I be Igbo” – Davido says. (Video)

The love Nigerian singer, Davido has for his current girlfriend is undoubtedly beyond compare – the singer is so love struck that he’s even proclaimed that he is member of her tribe.

Davido who is of Yoruba heritage, has been captured on video saying; “Igbos are winning, I be Igbo”

A man who is clearly an Igbo man is heard in the background screaming; “My In-law say it again” leading excited Davido to repeat his proclamation.

Watch the video below;


Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Comedian Ajebo releases pre-wedding photos

Jay-Jay Okocha spotted doing “uncle duties” with Wizkid’s Son, Zion Ayo Balogun

#BBNaija: Twitter user calls Tobi an empty vessel, He replies

Wizkid goes on Gucci shopping spree with last son amid ‘deadbeat dad’ allegations. (Photos)

Lilian Afegbai fires back at Gifty for defending Tonto Dikeh.

Actress, Ini Edo flaunts her ‘Make-up’ free face. (Photo)

Sad: Photo of Actresses Moji Olaiya and Aisha Abimbola together.

“I am stating clearly via this medium that I’m not running for office” – Femi Otedola.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Toyin Abraham’s Engagement. (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *