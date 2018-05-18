Local News

Igbos Are Winning, I’m Igbo – Davido Declares (Video)

 

Davido

Love is beautiful and the power of love seems to be taking its toll on superstar singer, Davido.

Just because of Chioma, the reigning musician in Nigeria, Davido has declared he is an Igbo man. In a video currently trending online, Davido was heard haling the Igbo tribe probably because of his girlfriend who hails from Imo State.

He was heard saying; “Igbos are wining, I Be igbo, Igbo way, Igbo Number one!”

Watch the video below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

See How Tonto Dikeh Reacted To Toyin Abraham’s Engagement (Video)

How I Escaped Being Assaulted By A Pedophile At 11 – Actress, Daniella Okoye Tells Interesting Story

Checkout What Super Eagles Star, Ahmed Musa, Donated To Kano People For Ramadan (Photos)

Why Northern Governors Will Sack Many Teachers After 2019 Elections – El Rufai

Trump Threatens To Overthrow Kim If He Refuses To Denuclearize

#BBNaija: Alex Celebrates With Fans After Arriving Nsukka (Photos)

Popular Rapper Rushed To Hospital After After Ghastly Car Crash (Photo)

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Courtois Warns Lukaku Ahead Of FA Cup Final Clash

Universities Risk Shutdown As Workers Threaten Fresh Strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *