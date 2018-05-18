Igbos Are Winning, I’m Igbo – Davido Declares (Video)

Davido

Love is beautiful and the power of love seems to be taking its toll on superstar singer, Davido.

Just because of Chioma, the reigning musician in Nigeria, Davido has declared he is an Igbo man. In a video currently trending online, Davido was heard haling the Igbo tribe probably because of his girlfriend who hails from Imo State.

He was heard saying; “Igbos are wining, I Be igbo, Igbo way, Igbo Number one!”

Watch the video below:

