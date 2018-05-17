Local News

IGP Idris Reacts To Viral Video Of Fumbled Speech Trending On Social Media

IGP Idris Ibrahim stuttered during his speech

The Inspector General of Police has reacted to a trending video showing him struggling to read a speech at an event. The IGP while responding during the #AskThePolice session on social media held today, said that the video was doctored.

In the video, Idris finds it difficult to pronounce the words, as he constantly repeated “I mean” and “transmission”.

Responding to a question from Dr Adekola Adewale‏, who asked, “#AskThePolice I saw a video yesterday on social media about the Inspector General of Police not able to read his own speech. Some of us suspect it is a doctored video, can you clarify that please? Thank you.”

Responding through the handle, he said: “Thank you for your question. Yes it was doctored. #AskThePolice.”

However, Nigerians have continued to ask more questions as they demanded that the police release the undoctored video to convince people.

