Metro News, Trending

IGP Idris Says You Can Search Police Before they Search You- Nigerians Say Except you want to Die

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim during in an interactive session with Nigerians on Twitter yesterday answered some questions most Nigerians have been seeking answers to. In the tweet chat which trended with the hashtah #AskThePolice, the IG said before an officer searches anyone or their house or car, the officer must first surrender himself for searching. The only thing the peros

Many people couldn’t help but  express their sarcasm as they wondered realistic it would be to ask  a police officer especially the State Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) ones to surrender themselves for searching.

See hilarious reactions below


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th May

Not Legally Binding? Nigerians Who Got Married at Ikoyi Registry React

15 THREATS TO DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA – Shehu Sani

Femi Otedola’s Impersonator Promises Youth Money to Empower Them, Otedola Responds

See What Billionaire Businessman Otedola Said About Contesting Lagos Governorship Election

Nigerians Mock Ibrahim Magu as He Misfires in New Interview

Court Rules that Marriages Conducted by Ikoyi Registry not Legally Binding

SARS has no business searching your phones – IGP Idris

Thief caught after sleeping off inside the ceiling after burgling 3 shops, overnight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *