IGP Idris Says You Can Search Police Before they Search You- Nigerians Say Except you want to Die

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim during in an interactive session with Nigerians on Twitter yesterday answered some questions most Nigerians have been seeking answers to. In the tweet chat which trended with the hashtah #AskThePolice, the IG said before an officer searches anyone or their house or car, the officer must first surrender himself for searching. The only thing the peros

If an officer wants to search you in your house/ car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely. #AskThePolice — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018

Many people couldn’t help but express their sarcasm as they wondered realistic it would be to ask a police officer especially the State Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) ones to surrender themselves for searching.

See hilarious reactions below

One thousand ways to die 😂😂😂 — Black Jėfe (@yemiiee) May 17, 2018

I am a lawyer and I know all these things but truth be told, they are all theoritical. Police men who wouldn't even avail you with their ID card, are they the one's that will give themselves up for searching. They go as far to plant things in people's property to squeeze them. — S. Adeniyi Ajose Esq (@niggazoid) May 17, 2018

Brothers and sisters pls let's not use our hands to do ourselves o. Whenever you see a police abi Sars just know that the only right you have is Rite sausage roll. Allow dem do their work then you can react later. pic.twitter.com/JlUXsk7oeZ — Mr Fisher (@iamjoshfisher) May 17, 2018

That was how this same police officers stopped n searched my brother at my bus stop thinking people weren't watching. On d process of searching he wanted to incriminate him wit Indian hemp but thank God I was fast enough to see it n I held his hand. D embarrassment was priceless — 👑Pink (@beauty2xcel) May 18, 2018

WARNING!!! Don't Try this at Home. Reader's discretion is allowed. — Richard Tolu (@drichshepherd) May 17, 2018

What do you mean "surrender himself for searching"? Is he to be searched by a fellow officer or the person he's supposed to search? Kindly explain. — Moshood A. Hassan (@MAAHwrites) May 17, 2018