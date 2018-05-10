IGP: Nigeria Police To Challenge Senate’s Declaration In Court

IGP Ibrahim Idris

The Nigeria Police Force says it will be challenging the Senate’s declaration of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris as an enemy of democracy who is unfit to occupy any office in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police (Legal), Force Headquarters, David Igbodo, while appearing on Channels Television today, said the police will be challenging the decision of the senate.

“That declaration, we are going to challenge it in court. We want the court to interpret whether each time the IGP is invited to appear before the National Assembly (NASS), whether he must, as a matter of fact, appear in person.” he said

Recall that the police chief had refused to appear before the house thrice forcing the senate to declare him persona non grata who is unfit to hold any post in Nigeria.

