IGP’s persistent refusal is a great danger to our democracy – Senate

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has again for the third time turned down the Senate’s invitation. As a result of this, the lawmakers have decided to declare the IG persona non grata, stressing that he is not fit to hold any public office anywhere in the world .
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after a closed-door session on Wednesday, made the announcement.
“The Senate in a closed session deliberated on the non-appearance of the IGP to the senate to the plenary after a series of invitation. The Senate noted that this has been a gross disrespect to our constituted authority and to also know that his earlier refusal to appear before investigative committee was overruled by competent court of jurisdiction just in April this year.
“The Senate therefore views this persistent refusal is a great danger to our democracy and hence the Senate resolved to declare IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria. The leader of the Senate would also mandate to look into the matter for further necessary action.”
The IGP was summoned by the Senate to answer questions on the arrest of a lawmaker, Dino Melaye, and killings across the country.