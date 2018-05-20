IG’s Transmission Video; ‘No Manhunt For Any Journalist’ – Kano Police

It was earlier reported that a Liberty Television journalist, Aminu Nurudeen, suspected to have posted the viral video showing the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech at a public event in Kano, has gone into hiding.

According to reports, the Kano State Police Command invited the reporter to its office immediately the video went viral.

Now the Kano state police command has released a press statement to that effect. Read below;

The attention of Kano State Police Command is drawn to trending headlines in some national dailies and online Media that the ’’ Police Launched prove, threaten bloggers arrest’’ over IGP’s trending video. The Command hereby debunks the news as false in its entirety and an act by mischief makers. No journalist was arrested nor invited by the Command for interrogation over the video clip. It is crystal clear that the Command maintain cordial relationship with the State Chapter of the N.U.J, the Correspondence Chapel and e all bloggers. The Media outlets responsible for the report had their correspondents here in Kano but none consulted the Command to verify the news. No Manhunt of any Journalist what so ever by the Kano Police Command, please. SP. MAGAJI MUSA MAJIA,amnipr

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

KANO STATE

-Naijalaoded