IK Ogbona claps back at a troll who called his wife a prostitute

Ik Ogbonna has clapped back at an internet troll who referred to his wife Sonia Ogbonna as a prostitute.

The troll who apparently was commenting on a post she made on social media slammed her for the way she dress which he believes make her look like a ‘prostiuted’ (in his own words).

IK Ogbonna was however not having any of it as he promptly replied the troll savagely.

Read his epic clap back below:

Meanwhile, it looks like this is the same troll who attacked Ahneeka on Instagram about getting married.

The troll wrote:

Stop posting pictures thinking how to get married,you are getting old Ahneeka

To which she replied,

Is there a possibility your brain didn’t make it when you were born?Use your nose to breathe in a little more sense

See picture below and compare with the above:

This leaves us wondering what Nigerian youths are turning into…

