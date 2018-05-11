IK Ogbona claps back at a troll who called his wife a prostitute

Ik Ogbonna has clapped back at an internet troll who referred to his wife Sonia Ogbonna as a prostitute.
The troll who apparently was commenting on a post she made on social media slammed her for the way she dress which he believes make her look like a ‘prostiuted’ (in his own words).
IK Ogbonna was however not having any of it as he promptly replied the troll savagely.
Read his epic clap back below:
Meanwhile, it looks like this is the same troll who attacked Ahneeka on Instagram about getting married.
The troll wrote:
Stop posting pictures thinking how to get married,you are getting old Ahneeka
To which she replied,
Is there a possibility your brain didn’t make it when you were born?Use your nose to breathe in a little more sense
See picture below and compare with the above:
This leaves us wondering what Nigerian youths are turning into…
Leave a Comment…
comments