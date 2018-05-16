Entertainment, Gossip

“I’ll choose Femi Adebayo over Odunlade because he’s a good kisser” – Dayo Amusa reveals (Watch video)

Popular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has made a choice who she’ll prefer as a partner in a romantic role. The actress was asked to choose between the top actors, Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola.



Speaking in an exclusive interview, Dayo Amusa revealed that she would rather choose Femi Adebayo over Odunlade Adekola for a kissing role in a movie while acknowledging the former as a good kisser.

READ ALSO:  Actress, Chika Ike Reveals how She Makes her Money

Meanwhile, the 32 year old actress and movie producer also addresses issues concerning her new movie “Pathetic”, career, marriage, style among others.

Watch & Enjoy the Full Interview Below!!


Trending Now:


-Naijaloaded


Tags

You may also like

No word from Buhari as nPDP’s ultimatum expires

#BBNaija: Cee-C stuns without makeup

Tramadol Abuse: Most youths have lost their sense of identity – Actor, Majid Michel

“Ramadan fasting to begin on Thursday,” — Saudi says

Terry G replies troll who mocked him for having sachet water on his dinning table

WTF? Man Brings His 2 Friends to Sleep With his Babymama For getting Drunk and High

Upcoming Actress Celebrates Her Birthday In Style, Shares Photos In Her Underwear

Shina Peters Reveals What He Doesn’t Want To Die With

Photos: Teddy A awarded as “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018 at Super Play Pool Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *