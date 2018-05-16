“I’ll choose Femi Adebayo over Odunlade because he’s a good kisser” – Dayo Amusa reveals (Watch video)

Popular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has made a choice who she’ll prefer as a partner in a romantic role. The actress was asked to choose between the top actors, Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola.







Speaking in an exclusive interview, Dayo Amusa revealed that she would rather choose Femi Adebayo over Odunlade Adekola for a kissing role in a movie while acknowledging the former as a good kisser.

Meanwhile, the 32 year old actress and movie producer also addresses issues concerning her new movie “Pathetic”, career, marriage, style among others.

Watch & Enjoy the Full Interview Below!!



[embedded content]

-Naijaloaded