“I’m Loving My Role In BOROKINI The Telenovela” – Veteran actor, Yemi Solade



Rare Edge Media the producers of flagship television shows such as Aajiirebi, Awon Aladun De, Family First and Akoni Obinrin has taken the Movie industry into another anticipated landmark achievement as the crew is currently on location to produce another ground breaking television show; Borokini The Telenovela which started principal photography on the 22nd December 2017.

The project worth 70million parades an amalgam of sterling performers, veterans and quintessential Nollywood stars such as Taiwo Ibikunle, Tunde Oladimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Bimbo Oshin, Akin Lewis, Antar Laniyan, Alex Osifo, Ebun Oloyede (Olaiya Igwe) and Yemi Solade who recently turned 58 while on set of Borokini The Telenovela.







The veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade expresses himself on instagram.



Trending Now:



He wrote: “I’m Loving My Role In BOROKINI The Telenovela”