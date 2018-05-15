Entertainment, Gossip

“I’m Loving My Role In BOROKINI The Telenovela” – Veteran actor, Yemi Solade


Rare Edge Media the producers of flagship television shows such as Aajiirebi, Awon Aladun De, Family First and Akoni Obinrin has taken the Movie industry into another anticipated landmark achievement as the crew is currently on location to produce another ground breaking television show; Borokini The Telenovela which started principal photography on the 22nd December 2017.

The project worth 70million parades an amalgam of sterling performers, veterans and quintessential Nollywood stars such as Taiwo Ibikunle, Tunde Oladimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Bimbo Oshin, Akin Lewis, Antar Laniyan, Alex Osifo, Ebun Oloyede (Olaiya Igwe) and Yemi Solade who recently turned 58 while on set of Borokini The Telenovela.



The veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade expresses himself on instagram.


Trending Now:


He wrote: “I’m Loving My Role In BOROKINI The Telenovela”

READ ALSO:  Checkout Timaya’s Fleet of Expensive Cars


Tags

You may also like

President Buhari spotted in the market with Jigawa State governor (Photo)

Chelsea Midfielder, Cesc Fabrigas weds longtime girlfriend (Photos)

Nigerian lady strips to fight in Dubai (Video)

Lizzy Oke, popular Nigerian blogger in wheel chair is Pregnant!

9-Year-old girl born without arms wins National Award (Photos)

Relationship goals: Actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle rests on his wife’s bosom as they groove to Tiwa Savage’s song (Video)

“I beg my husband to make love to me, sometimes he gives me half chop” – Nigerian woman cries out

WWE’s Nikki Bella ‘speechless’ after ex John Cena announces on TV that he wants to father her kids

#BBNaija’s Angel, narrates how his brother escaped being killed by an angry police officer in Ondo State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *