I’m More Scared Than Anyone – Neymar Speaks Ahead Of World Cup After Being Crowned Ligue 1 Best Player

Neymar poses with his trophy after receiving the Best Ligue 1 Player award during a TV show on May 13, 2018 in Paris (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain’s star player, Neymar Jnr, was on Sunday night crowned player of the year in the French Ligue 1 for his 19 goals and 13 assists, while his team-mate, Kylian Mbappé was named young player of the year at the Trophées UNFP.

Neymar received his prize from another Brazilian great, Ronaldo, a reward for the impact the world’s most expensive player made in his 20 league appearances before injury curtailed his season.

Accepting the prize, Neymar said: “I would like to thank all my team-mates, the whole team. I am very emotional and I am very happy with our season.”

Meanwhile, Neymar has admitted he is “scared” as he closes in on a competitive return to the pitch with the FIFA World Cup in Russia, with Brazil looming large.

The Brazil star returned to training with PSG last weekend as he continues his recovery from a broken foot sustained in February, but sat out the recent Coupe de France final win and is unlikely to feature in Saturday’s final Ligue 1 game of the season in Caen.

Last summer’s world record signing from Barcelona has not featured for PSG since, but is expected to be fit for his country’s World Cup warm-up with Croatia on 3 June.

“No-one is as scared as me,” Neymar told TV Globo as he nears full fitness. “I know that people are a little nervous, but nobody is more so than me, no-one is more anxious to make a comeback than me.”

The former Santos prodigy inspired his country to Olympic gold on home soil in 2016, but admitted the World Cup remains the ultimate prize.

“It’s a very difficult time, I think it’s the most difficult I have had because we are so close to my dream, the World Cup.

“Thanks to God, I have this new opportunity to become world champion with my country. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was little, it’s my main objective. I hope it will be my Cup.”