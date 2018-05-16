I’m Resuming Office Today – Senator Omo-Agege Speaks After Getting Senate’s Nod To Resume

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that he will resume his legislative activities today despite an attempt to seek a stay of execution of a court order that ruled in his favour.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had filed an appeal against the Federal High Court’s judgment that nullified Sen. Omo-Agege suspension.

On April 12, the Senate suspended the lawmaker for 90 legislative days for dragging the chamber to court over the amendment to the Electoral Act 2010, which sought to reshuffle the sequence of polls during a general election.

But the senator, who spoke at the APC national secretariat yesterday, said he was not expecting any attempt to stop him from gaining access to the Senate chambers today.

“I don’t expect any resistance because that will have its own consequences. This is a court order and you must understand the basis of the court judgement. The court rendered that judgement because it felt that they were contemptuous.

“My matter was in court and notwithstanding, they proceeded to purportedly suspend me. It was on that basis that the court exercises its disciplinary power to reverse the suspension and not necessarily on the merit of my case,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate had last night revealed that it has resolved to allow Senator Omo-Agege to resume today pending the determination of a motion for stay of execution of the judgement at the Court of Appeal. Spokesperson of the Senate, Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, in a statement last night, said the Senate has decided to obey the court orders. “As an institution that obeys the law and court orders, the Senate has decided that it will comply with the judgement of the Federal High Court and do nothing to stop Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from resuming in his office and at plenary from tomorrow (today) May 15, 2018, pending the determination of the application for stay of execution. “The Senate has been advised that since the motion for stay of execution of the Thursday (May 10, 2018) judgement shall be heard and possibly determined on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, we shall therefore respect the subsisting High Court judgement and await the appellate court’s decision on the pending motion,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria