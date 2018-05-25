“I’m so lucky”- Kim Kardashian celebrates 4th wedding anniversary to Kanye West

Power couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is four years old – the proud parents of three who started dating in 2012 but married on May 24th, 2014.

She wrote alongside this beautiful photo,

4 years down and forever to go….

Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary

Recall that earlier this year, Kanye and Kim West welcomed their third child, a baby girl via surrogacy.

Kim confirmed the news on her website, in a post titled, “She’s here!”

Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian-West continues.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

This will be the couple’s third child together, joining four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint. The 37-year-old Kim was unable to carry the child herself, as a result of her open battle with a life-threatening condition known as placenta accreta, which complicated her birth with Saint West.

