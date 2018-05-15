Local News

I’m The Mom And Dad Of Our Son – Wizkid’s Babymama, Shola Laments

 

Wizkid and Shola Ogudu

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu is shading someone on Twitter, and we can’t help but think it’s him.

According to OluwaniShola, she has being a mother and father to their son all by herself. She has called on Nigerians to give her some accolades for her struggles.

It should be noted that Wizkid has three different children from three women and he has even threatened to impregnate more ladies.

Read her tweets below:

“Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!!

Thank you lord.. I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!

I have alottt to say.. I feel the need to call someone out soo baddd..

Like just blast our full REAL history for the public.

Let the world know the Real Truth not the liesss this person has made the world believe

But God keeps patting me on the back saying I gotchu baby…

It’s a been a great day today.. Let’s leave it at that and keep it classy as always.

#Everyday4theThief1dayForTheOwner #OnedayBushmeatGoCatchTheHunter

He Who Fights and Runaway Lives to Fight Another day FULLY ARMED!!!

..You’ve been strong for so long don’t let nobody change that

So because of the fear of God In me I’ll save this person face.

And Leave this person to Karma to do what it does best…”

