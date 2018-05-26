Imo Community In Jubilation As Notorious Armed Robbery Kingpin ‘Police’ Is Arrested (Photo)

Obowo community in Imo State was in jubilation after a notorious armed robbery kingpin, Izuchukwu Chibundu Lawrence popularly known as “POLICE” was nabbed by joint effort of gallant Obowo & Ahiazu Mbaise DPOs and their men.

In his confession, the suspect, from Nnachioma Umuariam Obowo, admitted to be among the gang that killed Nmagha Ndi-Eze, all the robberies in Obowo and the shooting at Agab pharmacy in Afor Ogbe.

According to the TC Chairman of Obowo LGA, Prince Nwoke, the suspect has been on the run after some of his men were arrested by Police in connection of Nmagha Ndi-Eze Obowo’s death.

