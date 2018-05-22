Imo Governorship Aspirant Turns Into ‘Black Panther’ In Campaign Billboard (Photos)

Observers have been stunned after an Imo state governorship aspirant on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), did something unusual as he begins his campaign.

The politician identified as Pascal Ikenna Ejiogu, decided to theme his campaign photo in the style of the famous Black Panther, the hero in the ground-breaking movie of the same name which has shattered film records in recent time.

Perhaps in a bid to really express his true plans for Imo citizens, Pascal decided to to adorn himself with the super-power regalia of Black Panther while declaring himself “Captain Imo” and promising to take back the state, obviously from hard times to good times.

Social media users have since reacted to the emergence of the photo with many thinking it is rather absurd.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria