Important Notice: What Nigerians Must Do To Protect Themselves As Ebola Spreads In Congo

Following the outbreak of the deadly Ebola disease in some African countries it has become imperative to once again arm Nigerians with the vital information they need to safeguard themselves and families considering the high mobility of Nigerians and the daily influx of Africans into Nigeria most of which occur through informal channels.

Unlike the response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014 when the nation earned accolades following the strategic management of the disease, the mediocre manner in which the current Nigerian Government has managed the lassa fever epidemic is an indicator that if Nigerians don’t personally take needed public health safety steps, thousands would have died before those saddled with the responsibility for public health and safety realize what their duties are

What is Ebola Virus Disease?

Ebola virus disease or EVD is a viral hemorrhagic fever of humans caused by ebolaviruses. The Signs and symptoms of Ebola disease typically start between two days and three weeks after contracting the virus with a fever, muscular pain, headaches and sore throat. This is usually followed by, vomiting, diarrhea and some people begin to bleed both internally and externally after the organs of the body become affected. The disease currently has no cure although a new Ebola vaccine is currently being tested following some recent outbreaks.

What You Should Do to limit Your Risk of Contracting Ebola disease

1. Avoid bush meat or any meat you are not sure of its source.

2. Wash your hands frequently with detergent, soap using clean water.

3. Avoid trips to Ebola endemic countries (DRC , UGANDA , CONGO, GABON etc)

4. Avoid unnecessary handshakes, get a hand sanitizer for people to use in your office and educate them on the importance of the sanitizers, Get one for your kids to use in school frequently and if possible for their class.

5. Avoid buying food stuffs, clothing or other personal materials from markets/shops that share the same vicinity with live or roasted bush meat dealer’s or sellers

6. Be careful with hands when using railings on the stairs, door knobs and other utilities used by the public.

7. Gloves and other appropriate protective clothing should be worn when handling sick animals or their tissues

8. Watch out for people with flu-like symptoms such as sudden fever

9. Avoid Pig farms, Pig farms in Africa play a role in the amplification of infection because of the presence of fruit bats on these farms.

10. Avoid bat meats and bat products

Precautionary Measure for Health Workers

The world Health Organization (WHO) recommends the following standard precautionary measures in the care and treatment of all patients regardless of their perceived or confirmed infectious status. They include the basic level of infection control—hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment to avoid direct contact with blood and body fluids, prevention of needle stick and injuries from other sharp instruments, and a set of environmental controls.

Signs and Symptoms of Ebola Virus Disease

1.Fever

2.Intense weakness

3.Muscle pain,

4.Headache and sore throat.

5.Followed by vomiting, Diarrhea, Rash, Impaired kidney and Liver function, and in some cases, both internal and external bleeding

“It is a tragedy, at rate at which EBOLA VIRUS is spreading in West Africa. It is a fatal disease in the history of the world. Intensive education (formal and informal approaches) of the citizens of African can help prevent the spread. International cooperation is urgently needed to combat the EBOLA virus.”

-Lailah Gifty Akita

