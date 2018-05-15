Incredible! 9-Year-Old Girl Born Without Arms Wins National Award For Her Cursive Writing (Photos)

9-year-old girl born without arms wins an award for her cursive writing (Photo source: Facebook page Greenbrier Christian Academy)

A 9-year-old schoolgirl identified as Anaya Ellick, has achieved an outstanding feat after she received two national awards for her exceptional writing skills.

The achievement of the little girl who is a third-grader in Chesapeake area of Virginia, United States, is remarkable because she has found a way to be the best at writing despite the fact that she was born without hands.

Ellick was named the winner of the 2018 Nicholas Maxim Award, part of the 2018 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, on Thursday, April 26.

The award recognizes students with special-needs who have developed an exceptional skill in handwriting. In 2016, the 9-year-old was also named winner of the contest’s print category. It was gathered that the little who doesn’t use prosthetic hands, learned how to hold a pencil between her arms to draw and write.

Here is how her school reported her achievement on social media;

*********************

Greenbrier Christian Academy is proud to announce third grader Anaya Ellick has won the Nicholas Maxim Special Award for Excellence in Cursive! Anaya previously won the Nicholas Maxim Award for Excellence in Manuscript Penmanship as a first grader in 2016 and has claimed the title again with her outstanding cursive writing.

What makes Anaya’s achievement as a National Handwriting Champion so special is Anaya was born without hands and does not use prosthetics. In order to write, she is able to hold a pencil between her two arms and stand at her desk to get the proper angle needed for writing.

“Anaya is an extraordinary young lady. Her tenacity continues to inspire all of us at GCA,” said Anaya’s Foundations Academy Principal, Tracy Cox.

“Anaya’s well-earned first place finish reminds us all what determination and hard work can achieve. We are so proud of Anaya and her accomplishments.”

During our Foundations Academy Chapel, Anaya’s teacher, Mrs. Becky Cannaday, shared a message on our character trait of the month, boldness, and on the importance of letting your light shine for God’s glory.

Mrs. Cannaday encouraged students to be bold and reminded our Gators that boldness does not always mean being front and center, but can also be shown by humbly standing alone in doing the right thing, even when everyone else is not. Mrs. Cannaday went on challenge students to respectfully love others and to not be fooled by the world into acting in ways that do not glorify God.

After Mrs. Cannaday’s message, representatives from Zaner-Bloser presented Anaya with a monetary award and trophy. The National Handwriting Contest is an annual event sponsored by Zaner-Bloser to promote legible handwriting.

Congratulations to Anaya on her achievement! Anaya, you inspire us all!

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria