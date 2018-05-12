Incredible! Meet Princess Elizabeth Bright, The Youngest Nigerian Councillor In The UK (Photos)

During the UK Election which took place on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018, a young Nigerian girl, put the country on the map, after she emerged winner and becoming one of the youngest Councillors in the UK.

Hon Elizabeth Bright

A 22-year-old yrs UK-based Nigerian student identified as Princess Elizabeth Bright, has been elected as one of the youngest councillors in United Kingdom, representing Eastbrook ward in Dagenham, during the UK Election which took place on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to reports, Elizabeth’s mother, Councillor Afolasade Bright from the Borough of Barking and Dagenham Council, was also re-elected. She is also a former speaker/civic mayor London borough of Hackney.

Princess Elizabeth who was delighted after seeing the election results wrote: “Officially been elected as the youngest Labour Councillor in my borough representing the fantastic Eastbrook Ward at the tender age of 22 alongside 2 amazing people Mick McCarthy and Tony Ramsay.

“We have worked so hard in this election, with one of the most target wards, but All the hard work, commitment and tears have finally paid off.

Would like to say Massive thank you to All who have supported Eastbrook in this campaign. From the CLP, to the borough-wide councillors, my Amazing MP Jon Cruddas who canvassed with me till the last hour, volunteers, friends and of course to the most supportive parents Afolasade Bright & PastorGbolahan Bright.”