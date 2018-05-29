Infertility: Want To Get Pregnant Fast? Here’s How Seafood Improves Your Health

Here’s how to get pregnant fast and easy. Try seafood diet to increase your libido. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fertility problems are a major issue for modern couples, especially given the hectic lifestyles we lead and the irregular attention we give to our diet, sleep and exercise. But there is a lot of scientific research that you can refer to help increase your chance of conception.

A new study done by The Endocrine Society shows that a seafood-rich diet can do wonders for your libido. And couples who eat more seafood tend to have intercourse more often, and get pregnant faster than other couples trying to conceive.

Seafood is also an important source of protein and other nutrients for women who are/may become pregnant, but concerns about mercury have led some women to avoid fish when trying to conceive. And it is also good for your brain.

According to a study done by researchers at the University Medical Center and Wageningen University in the Netherlands, eating seafood once a week can reduce age-related memory loss.

What the study says

“Our study suggests that seafood can have several reproductive benefits, including shorter time to pregnancy and more frequent sexual activity,” said Audrey Gaskins, one of the study’s authors.

“Our study found that couples who consume more than two servings of seafood per week while trying to get pregnant had a significantly higher frequency of sexual intercourse and shorter time to pregnancy.”

The researchers found that 92% of couples who ate seafood more than twice a week were pregnant at the end of one year, compared to 79% of couples consuming less seafood. The association between seafood and faster time to pregnancy is not known though, and the researchers feel that semen quality, ovulation or embryo quality could have a role to play as well.

Keep in mind, the diet needs to be followed by both partners. “Our results stress the importance of not only female, but also the male diet at the time, and suggest that both partners should incorporate more seafood in their diet for the maximum fertility benefit,” she said.

The study appears in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

3 more research-backed tips to boost fertility

*Eat fertility foods

A study published by the Harvard Medical School says the best fertility foods are whole grains, healthy fats, protein packages, and even the occasional bowl of ice cream.

*Avoid junk food

A study done by researchers from Australia, New Britain and New Zealand, and published in the journal Human Reproduction, asks people to avoid junk food and eat more fruits. It shows that having absolutely no fruits, compared to a diet which comprises three or more pieces daily, added on an average of two weeks to the time taken for conception.

*Guard yourself from lead exposure

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University examined the impact of exposure to lead (in the air and topsoil) on fertility in the United States and found that exposure lowered fertility rate for both women and men.

