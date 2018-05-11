Gossip

Iniesta: Griezmann would be great

Andres Iniesta believes Antoine Griezmann would be a great addition for Barcelona if he decides to switch to the Camp Nou this summer.



Barca midfielder Iniesta, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, was speaking at a promotional event in Barcelona alongside Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricardo.

“Griezmann would be a great signing but I don’t want to go into it too deeply because my mind has been on other things for the past two weeks,” he confessed.

Iniesta, who never received a red card in his 16 years with Barca, was also asked his opinion on the four-game ban handed out to Sergi Roberto after he was sent off in El Clasico for raising his hands to Marcelo.


“I think it’s excessive. After seeing the incident I couldn’t say if it was yellow, orange or red,” he answered, before confirming once again that he would announce his destination for next season when the current campaign ends.

