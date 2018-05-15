Instead of Addressing Problems, Buhari organises and attends political rallies – PDP

Nigeria’s major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said President Muhammadu Buhari travelling abroad to seek medical help is the height of insensitivity. According to the party, Buhari abandoning Nigerians in dire need of medical attention without any form of intervention and embarking on medical tourism in London with our common patrimony is wrong.
Is it not the height of insensitivity that while Nigerians in dire need of medical attention are languishing, President Buhari @MBuhari abandoned them without any form of intervention and embarked on medical tourism in London with our common patrimony? @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/vF2M7hPZzf
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) May 15, 2018
PDP further stated that President Buhari added salt to injury by not addressing the problem, upon his arrival, but chose to organize and attend a political rally in Jigawa state.
As if that was not enough, upon his return to Nigeria, instead of summoning an emergency meeting of critical stakeholders to find solution to the problem, @MBuhari abandoned the striking health workers and chose to organize and attend a political rally in Jigawa state
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) May 15, 2018
