Instead of Addressing Problems, Buhari organises and attends political rallies – PDP

Nigeria’s major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said President Muhammadu Buhari travelling abroad to seek medical help is the height of insensitivity. According to the party, Buhari abandoning Nigerians in dire need of medical attention without any form of intervention and embarking on medical tourism in London with our common patrimony is wrong.

See what they wrote

Is it not the height of insensitivity that while Nigerians in dire need of medical attention are languishing, President Buhari @MBuhari abandoned them without any form of intervention and embarked on medical tourism in London with our common patrimony? @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/vF2M7hPZzf — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) May 15, 2018

PDP further stated that President Buhari added salt to injury by not addressing the problem, upon his arrival, but chose to organize and attend a political rally in Jigawa state.