Politics, Trending

Instead of Addressing Problems, Buhari organises and attends political rallies – PDP

Nigeria’s major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said President Muhammadu Buhari travelling abroad to seek medical help is the height of insensitivity. According to the party, Buhari abandoning Nigerians in dire need of medical attention without any form of intervention and embarking on medical tourism in London with our common patrimony is wrong.

See what they wrote

PDP further stated that President Buhari added salt to injury by not addressing the problem, upon his arrival, but chose to organize and attend a political rally in Jigawa state.


You may also like

Military collude with Armed band to Kill Nigerians: Now TY Danjuma has been vindicated – Reno Omokri

Sadly Buhari Went to Jigawa to Commission Borehole – PDP

GTBank Launches Redesigned Corporate Website

Recharge your Body and Phone in the Lucozade Airtime Promotion

FINALLY WON MY MOTHER-IN-LAW OVER

So Abacha Actually Stole? Nigerians Mock Buhari After He Says $320m Abacha loot will be used to support the poor

Nigerians Blast Buhari’s Team For Bragging About Huge Crowd That Welcomed Buhari in Jigawa

DR. PHILOMINA UYOVIRUME OFUAFO (FRS) TO CHAIR THE 2018 PRIDE WOMEN CONFERENCE

Russia Worldcup: Nigeria Head Coach Genort Rohr Name 35-man Provisional List, Nigerians Grumble

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *