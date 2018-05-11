Intellectual Property Theft: Singer, Tekno Finally Meets, Reconciles With Danfo Drivers (Photos)

TORI News had reported that Nigerian music duo, Mad Melon and Mountain Black popularly known as “Danfo Drivers” openly put singer, Tekno on a blast for stealing their intellectual property.

The duo who made a lot of waves in the early 2000s called out Tekno for stealing their intellectual property as they accused Tekno of using a sampled piece of their song in his new single.

While speaking with Wazobia TV, the Danfo Drivers said: “Tekno dey make us vex. You know why we dey vex? You just come dey carry person music dey go dey sing. Why Tekno go do like that kain thing. E no good.

“If you wan do something, you go call the people dem wey get am, tell them dey see wetin I wan do. We will now plan and do it. Tekno dey owe us money. If I catch am, Tekno no go like me o.”

In a new post made on Instagram, Tekno has revealed that he has finally reconciled with the music duo after the latter accused him of sampling their 2008 song ‘Kpolongo’ for his latest single ‘Jogodo’.

From all indications now, it looks like all is now well as Tekno has gone on to meet the music veterans and has also shared the photo of their meeting on his Instagram page.

