INTRODUCTION TO AIICO INSURANCE

AIICO Insurance Plc is a leading Insurance Company. Her Journey in Nigeria began in 1963, as an Agency office of American Life Insurance Company (“ALICO”) – at the time, a subsidiary of American International Group (“AIG”). In 1970, it became a fully owned subsidiary of ALICO’ AIG.

The company was later renamed “American International Insurance Company Limited” due to a 60% stake acquisition by the Nigerian Government until its listing on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in 1990.

Today, the organization provides life, health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

She is recognized not only for hersize and service delivery network nationwide

but also for the personalized, hand in glove Insurance packages, tailored to meet the needs of a variety of Nigerians.

As a result of this, she has become one of the largest Insurance company in Nigeria

In 2017, the company won four “Performance Earnings and Returns Leadership” (PEARL) Awards in 2017 due to the role she has played at the forefront of the Insurance Industry in Nigeria, which is not far-fetched from her vision “To become the indisputable leader in all market she chooses to play in”.

Her Annual General Meeting (AGM) is always one of the highlights of her year as it’s an opportunity to give her customers and investor’s updates on what she has achieved so far, the claims that have been paid, as well as herplans for the future.

AIICO’s plan is to grow the insurance market premium by maintaining its close relationship with insurance brokers and its agency network.

She portrays herself as a “Companion and not a Company” to her customers. To her, this symbolizes, a bond she sees spanning across generations.

In light to this, the company has a customer-driven policy of rendering prompt and efficient services, making use of ultramodern-informationtechnology and top- class professionalism.

Over the years, AIICO has been able to build on strong foundations and achieve certain progress, which in turn has led to the establishment of her health management subsidiary “AIICO Multishield Ltd”, her pensions business, “AIICO Pensions” and her asset management business “AIICO Capital”.

She is positioned as one of Nigeria’s leading financial service provider.

With more than 50 years of Insurance expertise, AIICO has been delivering her customers with affordable, Insurance products. The brand has evolved tremendously and today, it remains locally relevant.

As AIICO looks back at her years of existence, the journey so far is what makes her reality gratifying. The past has created a foundation on which an inspiring future can emerge; a masterpiece that brings to life a vision of excellence.