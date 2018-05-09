“Invincible Hackers Association of Nigeria” – Davido Shades His Babymama, Sophia After She Blamed Hackers For Her IG Disappearance

Davido shades his babymama, Sophia, after blaming hackers for her IG disappearance. Sophia momodu deleted her posts and Instagram page and claimed hackers did.







See Davido’s post below…

Invincible hackers association of nigeria

Davido’s babymama Sophia Momodu was recently dragged by Nigerians due to the attention Chioma Avril got after Davido showered her with love on her birthday last week.

David dedicated a song, “Assurance”, and bought her a brand new N45 million porsche.

In the midst of this, we found out that her Instagram account ceased to exist after the trolling and it was assumed that she could not take any of the trolling that was coming her way, hence the decision to close her Instagram page.



Trending Now:



However, Sophia has faulted a mysterious hacker as being responsible for the disappearance of her account and she took to her snapchat to write;

My Instagram has just been hacked! Smh