IPOB: Jewish Community Storms Nnamdi Kanu’s House At Night In Abia…Find Out Why (Photos)

They assembled in Nnamdi Kanu’s home

It has been reported that the Jewish community recently stormed the residence of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia state.

The incidence reportedly happened yesterday at night.

Local reports show that the group from Yahweh Yahshua Synagogue arrived the IPOB leader’s house to hold the Shabbat celebration as they reportedly prayed for Nnamdi Kanu and praised him.

It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader whose whereabouts is unknown, had always celebrated and identified with the Jewish community in Nigeria and Africa at large.

According to the Jewish religious law, Shabbat is observed from a few minutes before sunset on Friday evening until the appearance of three stars in the sky on Saturday night. Shabbat is ushered in by lighting candles and reciting a blessing.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria