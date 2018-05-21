IPOB Journalist Sustains Serious Head Injury In Awka (Disturbing Photos)

Moses Agbo’s bloodied head

This is journalist named Moses Agbo of IPOB was reportedly hit with the butt of a gun by a soldier during a public event at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State.

Pictures of his bloodied head are currently being circulated on social media. It’s not clear if the act was actually perpetrated by a security operative as claimed.

The young man has been stitched at a nearby hospital with drugs administered to him.

See more photos:

