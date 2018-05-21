Local News

IPOB Journalist Sustains Serious Head Injury In Awka (Disturbing Photos)

 

Moses Agbo’s bloodied head

This is journalist named Moses Agbo of IPOB was reportedly hit with the butt of a gun by a soldier during a public event at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State.

Pictures of his bloodied head are currently being circulated on social media. It’s not clear if the act was actually perpetrated by a security operative as claimed.

The young man has been stitched at a nearby hospital with drugs administered to him.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

I Was Tied Up And Thrown Into Solitary Confinement – Dino Melaye Opens Up On Arrest

A Review Of The Multi-million Naira Bentley Mulsanne Linda Ikeji Ordered For Herself And Unborn Son (Photos)

Checkout What A Soldier Allegedly Did To Barber For Giving His Daughter A Wrong Hairstyle (Photos)

Young Boy All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Correct His Bent Ankle (Photos)

37,062 Candidates Finally Shortlisted In New Police Recruitment – PSC Reveals Latest Updates

Faces Of Traffic And Mobile Phone Robbers Arrested In Agege (Photos)

Unbelievable: Meet The 70-Year-Old Woman Who Is Currently ‘Pregnant’ With Her 8th Child (Photos)

Never Give Up: Nigerian Celebrities, Before And After They Made Money (Photos)

Shocker: Woman Drugs, Kidnaps Friend After Luring Her To A Hotel In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *