IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu’s Bodyguard Reportedly Killed By Army During Python Dance Laid To Rest (Photos)

A member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Chinedu Uwandu, who was a bodyguard of the embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been committed to mother earth.

The deceased, Chinedu was reportedly killed on September 2017 with other IPOB members by soldiers of Operation Python Dance who invaded home of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital last year.

Chinedu was laid to rest on Tuesday in his home town in Ihite Uboma area of Imo State as IPOB members turned up in their large numbers at the burial ceremony to pay him their last respect.

Chinedu before his death was one of the security personal at the home of the IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

See more photos below:

