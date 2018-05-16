Is Otedola Contesting Office? Nigerians react to Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Riding in a ‘Molue’

Billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola boarded a ‘Molue’ that took him from Sango to Agege. The CEO of Forte Oil, who uploaded the via his IG page was not recognized by fellow passengers on the Molue.

Many Nigerians who found it quite fascinating that Otedola with the money would ride in a molue took to social media to react. Some even wondered if Otedola is trying to contest for office as this is a trait peculiar to many Nigerians politicians seeking to be elected into public office. See reactions below;

The way Femi Otedola is going these days, I won’t be surprised if he decides to run for President. Baba is lucky the passengers in that molue didn’t know who he was, and the first thing he did when he stood up was to check his pocket. 😂 — Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) May 16, 2018

Femi Otedola entered Molue bus and nobody will hear word again.. Me that has been entering Okada since I was 4, now graduated to Danfo at 10, nobody saw me abi? — Kayceeubah 🐐 (@Kayceeubah34) May 16, 2018

Mr. Femi Otedola entered Molue from Sango to Agege and no single person in the Molue recognized him. Imagine if I was in that Molue pic.twitter.com/nG0TAhm6dN — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) May 16, 2018

Why do I have a feeling that Molue buses would increase their prices from Tomorrow.

What Daddy Otedola may not know is that his presence in that Molue bus has increased the value of Molue buses nationwide😂😂😂😂 — Mac Nels (@mac_nels) May 16, 2018

Femi Otedola took a Molue from Sango to Agege but you will have N3000 in your account and take Taxify of N2500 because big boy/big girl pic.twitter.com/UtMTgB6MtF — Anda (@LazyWrita) May 16, 2018

Now that Otedola is taking buses, we need to park our cars, delete the Uber app and be jumping buses with our CV. You don’t know the next Danfo you will share with him. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) May 16, 2018

Femi Otedola was spotted using a bus in UK and was called out for not doing same in Nigeria. Today, Femi Otedola took a molue to Agege and nobody recognized him. A billionaire!!! I wonder what would have happened if they had recognized him. He would have seen omo ita madness.😂 — Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) May 16, 2018

Otedola was inside molue and my neighbor couldn't tell him his problems. He was looking at camera. He's now at home drinking garri. Ha Booda Fatai, it's that garri that will kill you. pic.twitter.com/8OLTcb8mP6 — Josh I (@sire_liljosh) May 16, 2018