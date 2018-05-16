Metro News, Trending

Is Otedola Contesting Office? Nigerians react to Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Riding in a ‘Molue’

 

Billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola boarded a ‘Molue’ that took him from Sango to Agege. The CEO of Forte Oil, who uploaded the via his IG page was not recognized by fellow passengers on the   Molue.

Recently took a ride on the Molue from Sango to Agege 🚌 … F.Ote💲

A post shared by Femi Ote💲 (@femiotedola) on

Many Nigerians who found it quite fascinating that Otedola with the money would ride in a molue took to social media to react. Some even wondered if Otedola is trying to contest for office as this is a trait peculiar to many Nigerians politicians seeking to be elected into public office. See reactions below;


